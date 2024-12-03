Expand / Collapse search

Teen girl injured following hit-and-run crash: Tempe Police

By
Updated  December 3, 2024 11:57am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A teen girl has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash.
    • Tempe Police say the crash happened near Broadway and Country Club Way.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police officials say a teen suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 3.

The crash happened in the area of Broadway and Country Club Way in Tempe. Police say the victim, who is 16 years old, was crossing the street on her way to school when she was hit by a dark color SUV.

"The SUV fled and there is no further description," read a portion of the statement.

Officers do not know what school the victim attends. An investigation is ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Tempe Police Department.