Teen girl shot in north Phoenix, police say

The Brief A teen girl was shot on Nov. 4 near 14th Street and Bell Road. Police say the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.



A teenage girl is expected to survive after being shot on Tuesday morning in north Phoenix, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 4 near 14th Street and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area and found a teen girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police say they will provide more information on the shooting at a later time.

Map of where the shooting happened