Teen girl shot in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A teenage girl is expected to survive after being shot on Tuesday morning in north Phoenix, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 4 near 14th Street and Bell Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area and found a teen girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Police say they will provide more information on the shooting at a later time.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department