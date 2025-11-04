Expand / Collapse search

Teen girl shot in north Phoenix, police say

Updated  November 4, 2025 12:18pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
North Phoenix shooting leaves teenage girl hurt

A teen girl is expected to be OK after being shot on Nov. 4 near 14th Street and Bell Road, police said.

The Brief

    • A teen girl was shot on Nov. 4 near 14th Street and Bell Road.
    • Police say the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
    • It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

PHOENIX - A teenage girl is expected to survive after being shot on Tuesday morning in north Phoenix, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 4 near 14th Street and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area and found a teen girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Police say they will provide more information on the shooting at a later time.

Map of where the shooting happened

