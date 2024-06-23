Teen, juvenile accused of robbery turned murder in Phoenix, police say

article

A planned robbery ended in the death of a man and the arrest of two teens, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. near 29th Street and Greenway Road on May 28. The victim was found by his girlfriend – dead inside his car with gunshot wounds.

Police didn't say why the robbery turned into a murder, but that 19-year-old Derrick Teague and a juvenile suspect are responsible for the death of Carlos Mercado Chavez, 22.

The suspects were on the run for weeks. On June 21, Teague was arrested, and the next day, the juvenile was arrested.

"Both suspects were booked into jail for multiple felony charges to include felony murder and armed robbery. No other suspects are believed to be involved in the murder," police said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: