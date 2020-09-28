Teen killed in crash near 67th Avenue and Glendale

article

Police say a teenager was killed in a crash near 67th Avenue and Glendale.

According to Glendale police, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 when a 17-year-old driver lost control of a car and crashed on northbound 67th Avenue just south of Glendale Avenue.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound 67th Avenue has been reopened Glendale to Ocotillo Avenues.

