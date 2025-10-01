Teen saves family from Globe flood, severely injuring arm in the process

The Brief A Globe teen, Tim Mellema, saved his parents by breaking a window to escape their rapidly flooding home. He suffered a severe arm injury that required emergency surgery to save his life and his arm. The family is facing high medical and flood-related costs; a fundraiser has been established to help.



A 15-year-old managed to save his family during historic flooding in Globe, almost losing a limb in the process.

What we know:

Imagine floodwaters taking over your home, making it impossible to exit through the doors.

It was the quick thinking of Globe teen Tim Mellema that got him and his parents out of that exact nightmare just days ago.

Tim's sister, Rose Mellema, said she was at a coffee shop in downtown Globe when extreme flooding hit the town on Sept. 26.

"So I texted my dad like, ‘Hey when you're picking me up, don't go this way because it's flooded,’" Rose said. "And he was like, ‘No, our house is completely flooded and Tim needs to go to the hospital.’"

Dig deeper:

Rose soon learned her older brother was badly hurt because he had to physically break a window in their rapidly flooding home to get himself and his parents to safety.

"When my mom came she was like drenched from the rain, I just felt so bad and she told me he busted through the window to get out, and I was shocked," she said.

Tim’s action led to a severe cut in his arm that severed an artery, nerves and muscle.

The family said a nurse named Megan stopped to help him, using a belt to make a tourniquet.

"And I want to thank her because if she had not wrapped a tourniquet around my brother's arm, he would've passed away," Rose Mellema said.

Instead, Tim was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where doctors were able to save his arm, and his life.

Local perspective:

The teen is considered a future soccer star, and his dedication to bettering himself and those around him is not new, according to his mentors at Phoenix Rising Youth Soccer Club.

"Tim is one of the players who drives from Globe to come to the Southeast Valley to play soccer to get a little more competitive environment," said Derek Yen, Managing Director for Phoenix Rising Youth Soccer.

Yen set up a GoFundMe for the family as they face not only medical bills but mounting costs from extensive flood damage.

"The circumstances force you to meet the people, but then when you meet the people and realize what good people they are and why you want to do it," Yen said.

The Mellema's said they're overwhelmed by the support, but the main gift is Tim's survival.

"He's like my best friend in the whole world and you know he's my favorite person ever and I needed him so much so I was praying and praying that he would be okay," Rose Mellema said.

The Mellema family said there were other people who helped them Friday amid the chaos, including an ADOT worker and the healthcare workers at the hospital in Globe.