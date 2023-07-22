Watch this teen roll up to prom in a tank

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:15 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County

Watch this teen roll up to prom in a tank

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX TV Stations

Teen takes tank to prom

A teen with a very special interest in the military rolled up to his prom in an unconventional ride.

SWINDON, England - A 16-year-old boy in England made a grand entrance at his high school prom when he rolled up in a tank.

His mother told local media that her son, Zack, has been diagnosed with Asperger’s, and has a special interest in the military. He told his mom he’d be more comfortable going to prom in a tank than a car.

READ MORE: Tennessee teens who were in NICU at same time as infants attend prom together years later

So Victoria Holloway got to work and eventually found a generous person to provide tank travel for Zack at a "really fair price," but she didn’t tell her son.

Zack was waiting outside for what he thought would be a Range Rover picking him up. He was pleasantly surprised by what he saw coming around the corner.

READ MORE: Florida teen's incredible duct tape prom dress could win her major college scholarship: Check it out

Victoria recorded her son taking off in the tank, and a line of people were waiting when he showed up to prom.  

"The novelty of having a tank really made his night and topped the whole experience off," Victoria told local media. 