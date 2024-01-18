Teen violence: Gilbert town leaders address community concerns over crimes involving juveniles

In recent months, various incidents of teen violence have shaken the East Valley community, with heightened concerns from parents following the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek.

"The death of Preston Lord in Queen Creek is senseless and tragic," said Gilbert Police Chief Michel Soelberg. "While the Maricopa County Attorney's Office continues their review of the investigation, I want to assure you that any act of violence is not and will not be tolerated."

One of the major concerns expressed during recent GIlbert Town Council meetings is the lack of communication from Police Chief Michael Soelberg, and on Jan. 18, Chief Soelberg and other Gilbert town leaders responded to the worries.

Chief gives updates on investigation

The day began with Chief Soelberg talking about his department's investigation into the various incidents.

"Over the past several weeks, my focus – our focus at the police department has been on supporting tremendous investigative activities that have been occurring behind the scenes," said Chief Soelberg. "In order for these arrests to be made, our detectives have to thoroughly review all evidence associated with the crime."

Chief Soelberg said the so-called "Gilbert Goons" group was brought up to them after Preston's death. Since then, assault cases have been opened and reopened involving the group.

"After Preston was killed in Queen Creek, we looked at our cases," said Chief Soelberg. "Obviously, we're communicating with Queen Creek and other jurisdictions as well throughout all our investigations."

Chief Soelberg said he understands the frustration from parents, and explained what he has been doing from behind the scenes.

"In order for these arrests to been made, our detectives have to thoroughly review all evidence associated with the crime," said Chief Soelberg.

Teen violence subcommittee meets

At a later point in the day, a subcommittee that was established by Gilbert town officials discussed the topic of teen violence. The subcommittee is made up of three Gilbert Town Council members.

"We repeat it a lot, and it's being repeated in the community: if you see something, say something, and we want to stress that in the schools, and maybe the [School Resource Officers] are already doing that," said Gilbert Vice Mayor Scott Anderson.

Members of the subcommittee also heard parents' concerns, and asked what changes they would like to see.

"I think the biggest thing is parental involvement," said Ana Van Hook. "Teaching our kids that it's not okay to bully. It's not OK to be violent."

"Gang is a gang mentality, and what I'm understanding, the young men that got in trouble here and the reason for this teen violence prevention council is that gang mentality is part of this," said another parent.

Teen violence figures in Gilbert

Chief Soelberg said overall crime is down in Gilbert, but violent crime is up.

From 2022 to 2023, incidents of teen-on-teen violence have made up .07% of their total calls for service, and over the past two years, 22 arrests have been made relating to teen violence, with 13 of those arrests being made before Preston's death.

As far as teen violence cases are concerned, Chief Soelberg said more arrests are coming.