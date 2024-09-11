Teen violence: Maricopa County Attorney proposes legislation to target 'swarming'

The Brief Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell proposes new law to target "swarming,' or the act of a group attacking an individual. The proposed law would make "committing an assault with the aid of two or more accomplices" a Class Four Felony. Mitchell says the new law was proposed in response to alleged criminal acts committed by the so-called Gilbert Goons.



Public officials want stronger laws when it comes to gang violence, and they have come up with a plan to get it.

On Sept. 11, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that she is proposing legal changes as a way to address teen violence. In a statement, Mitchell said the new proposed law would create a new crime category called "swarming," or the act of a group attacking an individual.

"The contemplated bill language would make the act of committing an assault with the aid of two or more accomplices chargeable as a Class 4 felony rather than a Class 6 felony or even a misdemeanor," read a portion of the statement. "The proposal is in response to attacks by a group of teens commonly known as the Gilbert Goons. Since December of last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) has charged at least 18 cases involving groups beating an individual."

In all, seven people were charged with murder in the Preston Lord case. However, in several other, unrelated cases of teen violence, many suspects were charged with Class 6 felony or misdemeanor charges. Authorities insist they need better laws on the books.

"I describe Class 6 felonies as sort of a purgatory, if you will, between misdemeanors and felonies, and that simply does not speak to the seriousness of these crimes, especially to our young people," Mitchell said.

Mitchell made the announcement during a news conference that was also attended by Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatly.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of the awful events that took place on October 28, it is so important to remember Preston and it is important that we continue to work together to enhance safety in our community."

Per MCAO's statement, the proposed law has the support of Wheatly, along with Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Bride and two state legislators: Reps. Matt Gress and Julie Willoughby.

"The death of Preston Lord at the hands of a group of teenagers is unacceptable, and deserves a state-wide response," said State Rep. Gress.

There are plans to officially introduce the bill to the State Legislature in January 2025.