Teen who severed arm to save family in Globe floodwaters on road to recovery

The Brief A Globe teen severed an artery in his arm while punching through a window to save his family from rapidly rising floodwaters. Surgeons at Phoenix Children's Hospital successfully restored blood flow to his arm and hand in an emergency operation. The teen has been released from the hospital, but faces a long recovery to regain full use of his arm.



The surgeon who helped save a Globe teen's arm and hand after the teen was badly injured during the historic floodwaters said he's seen cases like Tim's before, but very rarely, and not always with a successful outcome.

It's a story with layers of heroism, starting with 15-year-old Tim Mellema's own actions.

The backstory:

When the teen arrived by medical helicopter at Phoenix Children's Hospital in September, Dr. Reuben Bueno, a hand and reconstructive surgeon at the hospital, said his condition was severe.

"When I first saw him, he had no blood flow going to his hand and to his arm," Bueno said.

Tim had severed an artery in his arm after punching through a glass window in his home in Globe in order to save himself and his parents from the rapidly rising floodwaters that entered their home, making it impossible to get through the door.

Dr. Bueno and his surgical team knew they had to act fast to save Tim's arm and hand.

"Time is of the essence because tissue without a blood supply doesn't survive and that's why Tim would be at risk of losing his arm unless we restored the blood flow quickly," Bueno said.

Dig deeper:

Tim's emergency operation proved successful. Dr. Bueno said there were many heroes that night.

"The first responders, the helicopter pilot, the nurses who brought him to Phoenix Children's and then once he got here the nurses, the trauma surgeons, the anesthesiologists," Bueno said.

And Tim himself was heroic in the actions that led to his injury.

"He was a hero that night for his family," Bueno said. "When we first saw him at the hospital, we all recognized what he put himself at risk for to save him and his family."

While Tim has a long road ahead to regain use of his arm, Dr. Bueno said he has no doubt the teen will put in the necessary work.

"He's a really hard worker with a great attitude, so he will put himself in the best possible position to have a great outcome," Bueno said.

Tim has since been released from the hospital, and his family is back in Globe, luckily with a temporary place to stay.

What you can do:

There is a GoFundMe set up to help the Mellema family.