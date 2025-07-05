Phoenix shooting sends 2 to hospital; Tempe addresses canceled July 4th drone show | Nightly Roundup

article

Tempe addresses failed July 4th drone show; Arizonans feeling impact of deadly Texas flooding; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 5, 2025.

1. Why did Tempe's July 4th drones fail to take off?

What we know:

The City of Tempe originally scheduled a drone show, along with a fireworks display, for the 4th of July. The drone show, however, failed to take place.

What they're saying:

"We apologize for any disappointment attendees experienced and hope everyone enjoyed a wonderful evening of family activities and a spectacular fireworks show," city officials wrote, in a statement.

Read More

2. Women hospitalized following Phoenix shooting

What we know:

Phoenix Police say two women were taken to the hospital, following a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of July 5.

Dig deeper:

Police say officers "located several items of evidence on the scene."

Read More

3. Police SUV catches on fire

What we know:

An ADOT camera captured a fire involving a Scottsdale Police Department SUV along Loop 101 Saturday morning.

Dig deeper:

Police say no officers or firefighters were hurt as a result of the incident.

Read More

4. Starter homes project to help low-income families

What we know:

Two organizations - Habitat For Humanity and Vintage Partners - are building 40 starter homes for low-income families at a master-planned community in Flagstaff.

Why you should care:

Priced at just $100,000 with a 0% loan, each home has up to three bedrooms and two bathrooms. With the median home price in Flagstaff at over $700,000, these new, affordable houses are helping tackle the city's growing housing crisis.

Read More

5. Texas flooding impact felt beyond its borders

What we know:

A Phoenix area woman is speaking out, after her brother lost everything during the devastating floods in Texas.

What She Said:

"He's pretty devastated," said Nicholle Morgan. "Everything he had is gone, so the only thing he was able to salvage was his dogs and some dog food and a few pieces of clothing."

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Big picture view:

For the weekend, forecasters with NWS in Phoenix say "mainly dry and tranquil conditions" will prevail this weekend, with storms limited to southern Arizona. Next week, however, is expected to bring excessive heat to Arizona.

Get the Full Forecast