Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:55 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Gila Bend, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:31 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat expected next week

Published  July 5, 2025 3:54pm MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Weather Forecast - 7/5/2025

We are expecting very hot temperatures for the Valley next week.

The Brief

    • "Dry and tranquil conditions" are expected for the rest of the 4th of July weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
    • The Valley is expecting a high of 106°F for Saturday.
    • Temperatures above 110°F are expected for much of the next workweek.

PHOENIX - Forecasters with the National Weather Service say people should be prepared for temperatures above 110°F next week.

Today:

For the weekend, forecasters with NWS in Phoenix say "mainly dry and tranquil conditions" will prevail this weekend, with storms limited to southern Arizona.

"Temperatures will be near normal today before warming to above normal levels starting on Sunday," read a portion of their forecast.

For Saturday, NWS officials are expecting a high of 106°F.

Tomorrow:

As mentioned above, NWS officials expect temperatures to warm to above normal levels for Sunday, with a high of 111°F expected for the Phoenix area.

Next Week:

"Strong high pressure building over the region through most of next week will lead to even hotter temperatures with many local desert locations nearing 115 degrees by midweek," read a portion of NWS's forecast.

For Monday, a high of 112°F is expected for the Valley, rising to 115°F by Wednesday. An Extreme Heat Watch will take effect on Tuesday, July 8, and it is expected to last into Thursday, July 10.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from the National Weather Service.

