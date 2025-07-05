Shooting in Phoenix sends 2 woman to the hospital: PD

The Brief 2 women suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene at around 3:00 a.m. on July 5. The incident happened in the area of 44th Street and Baseline Road.



Phoenix Police say two women had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of July 5.

What we know:

In a brief statement, police say officers responded at around 3:00 a.m. to the area of 44th Street and Baseline Road for a shots-fired call.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located two adult females with at least one gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the women to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

Dig deeper:

Police say officers "located several items of evidence on the scene," but they also say no one has been detained in connection with what happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).