Tempe bartender hopes to win national competition to start her own business

A bartender has the ability to lift their customer's spirits.

Often, loyal customers think of their bartender as a friend.

Well, on Wednesday night, thousands of them across the Valley are serving up cocktails, but a few really stand out, like a young woman in Tempe.

Inside Brick and Barley in Tempe, it's a place where Sierra Barnes knows everybody’s name.

"Definitely a Cheers vibe where we’re all family," Alexis Herron said. "We all know each other’s names."

"She’s awesome, she’s cool, she seems like one of your best friends," Mark Ginder said.

Barnes's outgoing personality is helping her lead the way in a competition featuring bartenders across America.

"There’s two competitions. There's one called the People’s Choice, that’s the one I'm in," Barnes said. "The other is the Critic's Pick and that’s a mixologist competition."

If Barnes wins after all the votes come in, "It’s $10,000. Which money is great, but what I’m really looking for is, there’s the bar magazine, you get the front cover and two pages to describe why you like doing what you do," Barnes said.

The young woman who was born and raised in the Valley would eventually like to own her own bartending catering company.

Her mom Shayna Landry said, "She has talked about doing this for at least the past seven years."

The competition is sponsored by The Breaking Bad duo of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and their tequila brand called Dos Hombres.

"I think this is such a good opportunity for us bartenders and showing our talents," Barnes said.

