Tempe Beach Park shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

The Brief One person is in critical condition following a shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. The suspect remains on the loose.



A suspect remains on the loose following a shooting at Tempe Beach Park that left one person in critical condition.

The shooting happened near Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized.

Tempe Police say the suspect is not in custody.

No further details on the shooting have been released.

A suspect remains on the loose following a shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue that left one person in critical condition.