Tempe business owners reflect one year after destructive microburst

The Brief One year after a destructive microburst struck a Tempe business complex at Kyrene and Baseline roads, business owners are reflecting on the storm damage and recovery. Wind speeds exceeding 70 mph tore roofs off neighboring structures and damaged 70 businesses in the commercial complex. True Blue Pools owners Doug and Terry LaLonde worked remotely while their property was fenced off and without power, and other complex tenants continue rebuilding efforts.



One year after a destructive microburst tore through Tempe, business owners are reflecting on the damage and recovery at a commercial complex near Kyrene Road and Baseline Road.

What they're saying:

Last year, roofs from adjacent structures were blown into the parking lot, and part of the main roof collapsed.

"Outside it was a war zone," said Doug LaLonde, co-owner of True Blue Pools.

"I drove from south Tempe to here, and just all the trees down," added co-owner Terry LaLonde.

One year later, Terry and Doug LaLonde are reflecting on the microburst that damaged 70 businesses.

"It was an amazing storm, like a mini tornado," Doug LaLonde said.

Wind speeds topped 70 mph, ripping the roofs off neighboring buildings and tossing them into their business complex.

"Heavy roofs were able to be lifted so easily and just strewn about like paper," Doug LaLonde said.

While their office suffered minimal damage, Doug LaLonde noted, "Some of the HVAC units were dislodged, so they caused a little bit of leaking."

Local shop owners look back on the powerful microburst that tore through Tempe one year ago.

Dig deeper:

Following the storm, the business complex was fenced off and left without electricity.

"So we couldn’t work here," Terry LaLonde said. "We could still get in and out, but we just worked from home at that point and out in the field."

‘Still rebuilding today’

While the LaLondes kept their business running, they watched their neighbors struggle with heavier damage.

"We managed fine," Terry LaLonde said. "We got through it, and they’re still rebuilding today on the units that got damaged heavily."

Now, they are grateful to be fully operational again and respect the power of Arizona storms.

"Mother Nature is very unpredictable," Doug LaLonde said. "Occurrences can be just crazy."

A Sigh of Relief:

Landlord and management teams worked with tenants to provide rent relief, and small business owners were able to apply for low-interest loans through the federal government.