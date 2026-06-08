Tempe Meals on Wheels facing 60% budget cut as Arizona lawmakers debate spending

The Brief Arizona lawmakers have just over three weeks left to pass a state budget to avoid a government shutdown, with no deal currently on the table. Proposed budget cuts could slash funding for social service programs, including the Tempe Community Action Agency's Meals on Wheels, by up to 60%. Arizona Senate Republicans have tentatively reached a budget deal and hope to introduce the bills to determine if the cuts will become a reality.



Arizona lawmakers have just over three weeks left to pass a state budget to avoid a government shutdown, but right now, there is no deal on the table.

Many of the current budget proposals are calling for significant spending cuts, especially for social services. An inside look at one Tempe community center shows how workers are preparing for the worst.

Local perspective:

Organizers with the Tempe Community Action Agency warn that its programs like Meals on Wheels could see funding slashed by up to 60%, putting a vital lifeline for thousands of vulnerable residents on the chopping block.

For Carla Mollica, her daily food delivery from the Tempe Community Action Agency is so much more than just a meal.

"Us seniors are lonely," Mollica said. "And so he takes time. We discuss things."

During a delivery, a volunteer asks, "Are you OK? How are you doing?" But the food is also crucial.

"When you live on a fixed income, you just don't have the money to go out and buy nourishing food," Mollica said. "If it wasn't for these meals ... we'd be eating cat food."

Mollica is just one of 160 people in Tempe that the agency serves through its version of Meals on Wheels.

Dig deeper:

"The demand for need is growing," said Bob Branstetter, director of programs for the Tempe Community Action Agency.

Branstetter says budget talks within the Arizona Legislature indicate programs like this could see cuts.

"We've been told to prepare anywhere from 20 to 40% cuts, even as high as 60% in some of our programs," Branstetter said. "If that need is increasing and the funding is going down, we are going to serve less people."

Branstetter says a loss in funding wouldn’t just limit how many people can be fed; it would limit daily interactions seniors count on.

"It's so much more than just delivering a meal," Branstetter said. "If we're not there, what happens? Where do these individuals go?"

For the state lawmakers making those budget decisions, Mollica has a message.

"You need everybody to pitch in and make our lives affordable," Mollica said. "Cause right now it’s extremely difficult."

What's next:

A spokesperson for Arizona Senate Republicans stated on Monday, June 8, they have tentatively reached a deal and hope to introduce the budget bills Tuesday evening.

This timeline means it could soon be revealed if these budget cuts could become a reality.

Branstetter noted that rising gas prices have made it more difficult for the agency to recruit volunteers, so they are always looking for help.