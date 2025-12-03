Tempe proposes requiring bars to carry drink spiking test kits

The Brief Tempe City Council is considering a first-in-Arizona ordinance that would require bars to provide drink spike test kits and other protective tools. The goal of the proposal is to reduce drink spiking incidents, which Tempe Police say are significantly underreported despite 23 cases in 2024. The community can provide input on the proposed safety ordinance via an online survey open until Dec. 14.



Bars across Tempe may soon be serving more than just drinks.

The city is considering first-in-Arizona rules that would require local bars to carry drink spike test kits and other protective tools.

What we know:

New menu items could soon be coming to Tempe bars.

"Ultimately I'd like to see drink testing kits available at every bar and restaurant that meets the criteria," said Tempe City Councilmember Randy Keating.

A proposed Tempe City Council ordinance would make carrying those kits or safety tools a requirement.

"We want to reduce instances of drink spiking in the city of Tempe," Keating said.

How They Work:

A demonstration of the test kits showed the process: Take a few drops of your drink, either through the stir stick or your finger. In as little as one minute, the results are ready. In a demonstration, a red line and a blue line show up, indicating no drug presence.

This specific kit tests for 12 drugs, which includes roofies, Rohypnol's, Xanax, valium, Ativan.

These are great for testing, but there are also preventative tools as well. For example, a scrunchie that doubles as a cover for your drink. All you have to do is pull out the hidden lid, place it over your cup – and there's even a place for your straw.

"Historically if you’ve looked at etiquette, it used to be - throw your coaster on top of your glass to come back to that," said Tyler Halstead, owner of Outlaw Distillery. "You know, this isn't much different. It’s just a little more secure."

Big picture view:

Tempe Police had 23 cases of reported drink spiking in 2024, but say an estimated 90% of incidents go unreported.

"We always encourage students to watch their drinks," said Officer Jessica Ells of the Tempe Police Department. "Don’t accept drinks from people you don’t know. If you’ve left your drink unattended for a period of time, it’s best to just get rid of them."

The goal of this ordinance is to make safety easily accessible.

"The big thing as a Tempe business owner, it’s critical to foster welcoming, safe environments where people know they can have a good time, enjoy themselves in a meaningful, safe manner," Halstead said.

What you can do:

There is an online survey where the community can give their input on this ordinance. It's open through Dec. 14.