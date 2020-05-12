Tempe requires some businesses to document how they are ensuring social distancing

Officials with the City of Tempe announced Tuesday night that businesses that file security plans with the East Valley city, including bars that serve food and establishments that provide live entertainment, must document how they are ensuring social distancing.

The new rule was issued via an emergency proclamation by the city's mayor, Mark Mitchell. According to a statement released Tuesday, Tempe Polie officers responded twice on Monday to complaints about a single Downtown Tempe establishment related to concerns that it was not operating with social distancing measures in place. The establishment was not identified by officials.

Restaurants were allowed to resume dine-in operations on Monday. They were not allowed to operate dine-in services due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Following the state mandate to provide warnings before citations, the officers engaged with the manager and provided education about proper distancing protocols. Officers observed that their requests were being adhered to at the time they left the premises," read a portion of the statement. "Before and apparently after police interactions last night, according to photos and videos, the establishment did not appear to be maintaining physical distancing guidelines."

Officials the establishments could be cited if officers respond to the property again.

"Any violation of the Governor’s Executive Order or the Mayor’s proclamation is a class one misdemeanor under state law. The Governor has made it clear that establishments are subject to enforcement actions by police, which may result in jeopardizing their liquor licenses if they fail to follow his Executive Orders," read a portion of the statement.

