Tempe residents urged to report storm damage to unlock federal resources

The Brief Tempe Mayor Corey Woods declared a state of emergency following a microburst with 90 mph winds, which he called the worst storm in the city's history, causing widespread destruction including damaged homes and the loss of hundreds of trees. Officials are urgently asking all residents and businesses to report storm damage via an assessment survey, a critical step U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton emphasized is necessary to unlock potential federal recovery funding for the community.



Tempe officials and Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) on Friday stressed that full recovery from what Mayor Corey Woods called the city’s worst storm in history will require a community-wide effort, urging all residents to report damages to secure federal aid.

What we know:

A microburst, which Woods said delivered wind gusts up to 90 mph, struck the community Monday afternoon. The powerful storm moved mobile homes off their foundations, blew rooftops up to 400 feet, and downed hundreds of century-old trees.

Woods called it a miracle that no fatalities occurred. The city estimates its parks and recreation system alone lost 500 trees.

Woods declared a state of emergency to help residents and businesses gain access to the maximum possible assistance.

Rep. Stanton emphasized the critical need for reporting damage. "We need every affected resident and business owner to take critical action. Complete the damage assessment survey ... This is not just paperwork. This is how we can unlock federal resources for this community if necessary," Stanton said.

Woods noted that city crews are still focused on collecting debris and restoring streetlights and traffic signals, but expressed pride in the community's response.

Woods said: "We have just been inundated with so many people in this community, and frankly, even people outside of the city of Tempe that have offered financial resources and other kinds of resources to make sure that residents and business owners can get back on their feet as soon as humanly possible. So I know that's one thing that the council, what I completely agree on, is the at the huge hearts of the people of the city of Tempe have really come through during this tragedy."

What you can do:

Click here if you'd like to donate supplies to those in need of help, and to take the storm damage survey.