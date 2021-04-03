Tempe restaurant damaged after car smashes into building

An East Valley restaurant has a big mess to clean up after a car crashed into the building near 48th Street and Southern on April 3.

The door and windows are busted out at Big Wa Chinese Cuisine. Broken glass and twisted metal litter the store front.

An employee says he spoke to the car's driver, who said, ironically, that he was teaching his kid how to drive.

"Thankfully, nobody was hurt. He was pretty shaken up, but thankfully, nobody was hurt.. nobody was in the front.. everyone was stationed in the back," said Kao Yang.

It's unclear if the father or the child was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, but the restaurant may have to be closed for several days.

