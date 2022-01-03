Tempe staffing shortages result in residents experiencing delays in trash, recycling collection

The city of Tempe is facing staffing shortages that are affecting trash pick up, resulting in some new rules.

The worker shortage means you might see garbage and recycling bins sitting outside a little longer. City officials say it could take some time to pick up residents' trash, recycling, and green organics.

The city cites difficulty hiring and retaining employees are causing the delays, but the spread of COVID-19 is also compounding that issue.

Last week, they were dealing with a number of people calling out sick, which has left them short-staffed and residents' pickups may be delayed by hours or days.

"If your container was not serviced on your normally scheduled collection day, please leave your container at the curb until it is collected. Solid Waste Equipment Operators may be coming later in the day than is customary, or later in the week, to ensure that all containers are serviced this week."

"We are requesting that residents do not place containers out for collection unless they are at least 75% full or need to be serviced due to odors. Please break down boxes which also helps expedite collection."

Officials are monitoring the situation so if a particular neighborhood isn't picked up on one day, they will put it at the top of the list for the next day.

For more information call Tempe 311 at 480-350-4311.

Online: https://www.tempe.gov/SolidWaste

