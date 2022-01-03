Tempe staffing shortages result in residents experiencing delays in trash, recycling collection
TEMPE, Ariz. - The city of Tempe is facing staffing shortages that are affecting trash pick up, resulting in some new rules.
The worker shortage means you might see garbage and recycling bins sitting outside a little longer. City officials say it could take some time to pick up residents' trash, recycling, and green organics.
The city cites difficulty hiring and retaining employees are causing the delays, but the spread of COVID-19 is also compounding that issue.
Last week, they were dealing with a number of people calling out sick, which has left them short-staffed and residents' pickups may be delayed by hours or days.
"If your container was not serviced on your normally scheduled collection day, please leave your container at the curb until it is collected. Solid Waste Equipment Operators may be coming later in the day than is customary, or later in the week, to ensure that all containers are serviced this week."
Officials are monitoring the situation so if a particular neighborhood isn't picked up on one day, they will put it at the top of the list for the next day.
For more information call Tempe 311 at 480-350-4311.
Online: https://www.tempe.gov/SolidWaste
More Arizona headlines:
- Suspect shot after charging at Mesa PD officer while holding a large metal object
- Arizona sees over 14,000 new virus cases, most in a year
- 'Absolutely been a huge inconvenience': Flight delays, cancellations continue in Phoenix, across the nation
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.