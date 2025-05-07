Tempe turns on photo enforcement cameras: Here's what drivers need to know

New photo enforcement cameras are being turned on in one East Valley city, and here's more on what drivers should know, going forward.

Where are the cameras being activated?

Big picture view:

The cameras are all located in Tempe. According to the city's website, the cameras are located at the following intersections:

Kyrene Road and Elliot Road

McClintock Drive and University Drive

McClintock Drive and Broadway Road

McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road

McClintock Drive and Warner Road

Mill Avenue and Southern Avenue

Mill Avenue and Baseline Road

Priest Drive and University Drive

Rural Road and Broadway Road

Rural Road and Baseline Road

Rural Road and Elliot Road

Rural/Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway

Scottsdale Road and Curry Road

48th Street and Broadway Road

In addition, city officials said there will be four mobile cameras that will regularly change locations.

Why were the 14 intersections selected?

Dig deeper:

City leaders say the cameras are set up at locations with high crash rates, have seen at least three serious or deadly crashes between the years 2018 and 2022, or have the largest disparity between posted and documented speeds.

What happens if I'm caught by a photo enforcement camera?

What we know:

On their website, Tempe city officials said those who are caught by a photo enforcement cameras and had their violation verified by the police department will receive a civil citation with a fine of $250.

"If a red light is run while speeding, that is a second citation," read a portion of the website. "Criminal charges could apply for excessive speeds."

What's next:

City officials say there will be a 30-day warning period before citations will be issued on June 5.

Driver who receive a citation will have the opportunity to go to court, pay the fine outright, or go to driving school, if they are eligible.

Why are they bringing back photo enforcement?

Photo enforcement is being brought back as part of ‘Vision Zero,’ a program Tempe adopted in 2020 with a goal to prevent all traffic deaths.

City officials also cited a U.S. Department of Transportation study that shows cameras can reduce crashes by at least 50%.