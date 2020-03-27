Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary, bonus to pay front-line workers during coronavirus outbreak

article

Texas Roadhouse employees who continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic are getting some help from the big boss.

CEO Wayne Kent Taylor is giving up his base salary and bonus to give to front-line workers, according to a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The generous move comes as many restaurants and food service workers are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Mr. Taylor has elected to forgo his base salary and incentive bonus from the pay period beginning March 18, 2020 and continuing through January 7, 2021. The additional funds will be made available to assist front-line hourly restaurant employees."

According to Louisville Business First, Taylor's base salary was $525,000 with a total compensation of $1.3 million in 2018.

MarketWatch reports that the steak house chain will be suspending its dividend as it tries to conserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

