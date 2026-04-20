Shooting breaks out at Valley pool party; 'Melrose Place' star dies suddenly l Morning News Brief

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From a shooting that broke out at a Valley pool party to the death of an actor best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place", here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 20.

1. Nancy Guthrie case: Latest search updates

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2. Pool party shooting investigation in Tempe

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3. Rest in peace

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4. AZ man goes missing on solo camping trip

5. Tariff refund system launches today

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