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Shooting breaks out at Valley pool party; 'Melrose Place' star dies suddenly l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 20, 2026 10:12am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 20, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images; PCSD)

From a shooting that broke out at a Valley pool party to the death of an actor best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place", here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 20.

1. Nancy Guthrie case: Latest search updates

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 79 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 79 latest updates

Monday marks Day 79 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

2. Pool party shooting investigation in Tempe

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Tempe pool party shooting: Multiple people detained, police say
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Tempe pool party shooting: Multiple people detained, police say

Police say multiple people were detained following a shooting at an apparent pool party near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road.

3. Rest in peace

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Patrick Muldoon, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Melrose Place’ star, dead at 57
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Patrick Muldoon, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Melrose Place’ star, dead at 57

Patrick Muldoon, an actor best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," died suddenly over the weekend, his family told TMZ. He was 57.

4. AZ man goes missing on solo camping trip

Search efforts underway for missing camper in Yavapai County

Search efforts underway for missing camper in Yavapai County

A camper was reported missing after he never showed up to dinner with a friend. Now, search and rescue efforts are underway after Yavapai deputies found his rented vehicle, but not the man. 

5. Tariff refund system launches today

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Tariff refund system launches today: Here’s who it’s for
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Tariff refund system launches today: Here’s who it’s for

The U.S. is launching the beginning phase of its tariff refund system Monday. Here’s who it’s for, and what to know about it.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/20/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/20/26

It'll be a warm start to the work week in Phoenix with a high in the mid-90s.

Click here for full forecast

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