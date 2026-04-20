Shooting breaks out at Valley pool party; 'Melrose Place' star dies suddenly l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 20, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images; PCSD)
From a shooting that broke out at a Valley pool party to the death of an actor best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place", here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 20.
1. Nancy Guthrie case: Latest search updates
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Monday marks Day 79 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.
2. Pool party shooting investigation in Tempe
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Police say multiple people were detained following a shooting at an apparent pool party near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road.
3. Rest in peace
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Patrick Muldoon, an actor best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," died suddenly over the weekend, his family told TMZ. He was 57.
4. AZ man goes missing on solo camping trip
A camper was reported missing after he never showed up to dinner with a friend. Now, search and rescue efforts are underway after Yavapai deputies found his rented vehicle, but not the man.
5. Tariff refund system launches today
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The U.S. is launching the beginning phase of its tariff refund system Monday. Here’s who it’s for, and what to know about it.
A look at today's weather
It'll be a warm start to the work week in Phoenix with a high in the mid-90s.
Click here for full forecast