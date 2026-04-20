Arizona weather forecast: Warm start to the week in Phoenix

The Brief We'll kick off the work week in Phoenix with above average temperatures and a high in the mid-90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on April 20 in portions of eastern Arizona. A pattern change will bring cooler temps to the Valley, with highs dropping into the 80s by mid-week.



Happy Monday! It’s going to be a warm start to the week with a pattern change by mid-week.

Today:

Phoenix is looking at a high of around 95 degrees under sunny skies. Clouds will increase tonight with an overnight low of around 68 degrees. Temperatures will remain above average for the start of the week with our next system dropping us back into the 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening along eastern Arizona.

Later This Week:

Winds will begin to pick up Tuesday and Wednesday with the strongest winds in the High Country. The Valley will also be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. High clouds will begin to form on Tuesday with our next system arriving. The 80s will return on Wednesday with temperatures turning below-average late this week!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)