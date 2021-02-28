Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
4
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until SUN 4:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County

Texas woman hits jackpot, wins over 300k at Las Vegas airport slot machine

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man with 7 kids, 21 grandkids wins Powerball jackpot

Phillip Chippewa, 54, matched all of the winning numbers and the Powerball in the Sept. 21 drawing to win, lottery officials ﻿said﻿.

LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman is leaving Las Vegas $300,000 richer.

Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won a $302,000 jackpot at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport while waiting to get on her flight home.

Megan played the Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B concourse of Southwest Airlines, and the video showing her reaction after winning the big prize was posted on social media by Las Vegas Locally.

The video has since gone viral, racking up thousands of likes and retweets on social media.

"Lesson of the day: follow your dreams, never give up, and always play Max Bet," Las Vegas Locally wrote.

RELATED: Georgia Corvette lottery winner can’t claim prize because the car is too hot

The next day the Twitter page wrote, "Rumor has it the number of people playing the slot machines at McCarran has increased by 15,000% since yesterday."

The Las Vegas airport confirmed the news and congratulated the woman on social media on Friday.

"Winner, winner, chicken dinner!," the airport wrote. "Congratulations, Megan!"

According to USA Today, the $302,000 jackpot is not an airport record. The record is a $3.96 million jackpot, according to airport spokeswoman Christine Crews.

In July, a visitor from California won $873,000, USA Today wrote.