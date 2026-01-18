'The cats need help': Concerns grow over alleged abandoned cats, trash-filled home

The Brief The Arizona Humane Society is investigating a North Phoenix home following reports of an abandoned cat colony and hoarding conditions. Neighbors describe "horrible" conditions, including a pervasive odor of waste and decaying animals, trash filling the property, and kittens wandering into the street. The homeowner’s status remains unclear.



Trash and a growing colony of cats is raising alarm bells in North Phoenix, and now the Humane Society is looking into it.

What we know:

There was a notice on the door from the Arizona Humane Society at the home near Greenway Road and State Route 51. It said the agency received a report regarding multiple animals on the property without a caretaker present. It was posted on Jan. 18, and gave the homeowner one day to contact the Humane Society.

Outside the house, there was a significant odor, which is one of the primary concerns for neighbors. Residents also reported seeing cats and kittens all over the property and trash filling the home.

Dig deeper:

Phoenix Police said they received a welfare call on the evening of Jan. 17 regarding a foul smell from the home and animals inside, and out.

"Officers arrived on scene and located several cats outside, but they had food and water. They observed the inside of the home only noticing garbage, but no signs of animals," the department said.

What they're saying:

"It smells like dead carcasses and cat feces and flies and filth," one neighbor said. "Obviously, the cats need help. You know, these cats—who's feeding them? They have no water and the living conditions are horrible. They're getting hit by cars in the road. We actually see one right over there that's dead, a little dead kitten. And so, I mean, obviously the cats are important, but also whoever lives in this house, are they okay? Do they need help? Does someone need to get involved and help them?"

Other neighbors said the homeowner is reportedly in the hospital.

What's next:

FOX 10 tried to reach the owner through phone numbers found online, but were unsuccessful.

Map of the nearby area.