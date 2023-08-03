Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County

The Florida Keys wants to pay you up to $98K to work in paradise

By Dani Medina
Published 
Updated 3:17PM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Ways to save money on Back-to-School items

Jade Warshaw, personal Finance Expert and Co-Host of The Ramsey Show, shares how families can save money on back-to-school shopping.

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. - Schools in the Florida Keys are hiring – and they're looking to dish out up to $98,000 for some positions. 

The Monroe County School District posted a hiring ad on its website, looking for a vast range of positions to be filled, from math teachers to school bus drivers. The district said it offers some of the highest pay in the U.S. – and of course, some of the best views, too. 

"With incredible ocean views that can’t be beaten, mouth-watering seafood and amazing restaurants, never-ending weekend beach adventures, and world-renowned fishing activities – it's an unforgettable spot to call your happy place," the school district wrote on its website. "Plus, with great sports programs and beach weekends, you’ll never be bored!

"Picture yourself enjoying the best sunsets in the world every night and using your weekends to finally get some much-needed rest and relaxation."

GettyImages-1207984720.jpg

Empty lounge chairs are seen on a deserted beach at a resort in Windley Key, on March 22, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Some schools are looking for basketball coaches and electricians, while others need teachers and janitors. Here's a look at some positions available: 

  • Teachers (elementary, middle and high school)
  • Substitute teachers
  • Special education teachers
  • School bus drivers
  • Food services 
  • Janitors
  • Electricians
  • Sports coaches
  • Maintenance supervisors
  • Administrative assistants
  • Social workers
  • Day care workers
  • Executive directors

In addition to a salary between $61,500 and $97,700, Monroe County School District employs get a slew of benefits, including life, accidental death and retirement policies. Staff and faculty also get the opportunity to earn college degrees, plus the chance for bonuses. 

BACK TO SCHOOL NEWS

Click here for more information and to apply. 