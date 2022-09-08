The Masked Singer season 8: New format, new costumes revealed

There’s a new tusk in town! Season 8 of "The Masked Singer" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 on FOX, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the newest costume.

Meet Walrus! This rain-resistant cutie will join Avocado, Bride, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bug a Boo, Scarecrow, Mummies, Hedgehog and other yet-to-be-revealed costumes for the latest season of the hit celebrity singing competition.

(Photo credit: FOX)

"The Masked Singer" is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full face masks to conceal their identities.

Season 8 will be a season like no other. Get ready for new costumes, new themes and double unmaskings every episode!

"It’s absolutely cutthroat," host Nick Cannon says.

What’s the new format for ‘The Masked Singer’?

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong. (Michael Becker / FOX)

In past seasons, a singer was eliminated each week before revealing his or her true identity.

For season 8, disguised contestants will compete each week, but only one will move on to the next round. The studio audience will vote during each episode, and the singer with the fewest votes will be unmasked in the middle of the show.

The two contestants with the most votes will then compete in a "Battle Royale" by performing the same song. The battle winner will be crowned King or Queen of that "Masked Singer" episode and advance to the next round. The battle loser will be unmasked.

You’ll see plenty of celebrities without masks on, too! This season will feature special appearances by Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

Theme nights will include "Vegas Night," "90s Night," "Hall of Fame," "Muppets Night" with special guest Miss Piggy, "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night," "Fright Night," and much more.

"The Masked Singer" season 8 premieres September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX.