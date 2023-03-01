‘The Masked Singer’: Season 9 contestant Polar Bear drops beat, sent home

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
12
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

‘The Masked Singer’: Season 9 contestant Polar Bear drops beat, sent home

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 7:12PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations

Polar Bear revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

Polar Bear was revealed as Grandmaster Flash, a legendary hip-hop DJ known for pioneering the genre of hip hop DJing, cutting, scratching and mixing. (Credit: FOX Entertainment)

LOS ANGELES - The ninth season of "The Masked Singer" is already off to an exciting start, but unfortunately, fans had to say goodbye (once again) to another fierce competitor. 

It was a "synching" ship for the series’ contestant revealed on "New York Night"  — and this time it was Polar Bear who would be sent home to the Arctic Circle.

Polar Bear was revealed as Grandmaster Flash – a legendary hip-hop DJ known for pioneering the genre of hip hop DJing, cutting, scratching and mixing. 

"We are in the presence of an icon," host Nick Cannon said immediately after the reveal. "A pioneer of a whole culture."

Grandmaster Flash drops beat, sent home

The award-winning DJ and rapper told the audience that "The Masked Singer" made him laugh, giving him inspiration to join the competition.

"In the world today, there’s a lot of sadness, and when I saw this show on a rough day I had for business, I was laughing. It actually had me laughing," Grandmaster Flash shared. 

Collage-Maker-01-Mar-2023-04.49-PM.jpg

Polar Bear and Medusa on the "New York Night" episode of ‘The Masked Singer’. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was the only panelist able to correctly guess the DJ under the mask.

"It’s such an honor, man," Scherzinger told him. "We’re looking at the man who invented scratching." 

Medusa saved from elimination

While Medusa was the second contestant to be revealed on Wednesday night’s new episode – the celebrity was ultimately saved from elimination. 

The figure from Greek mythology was saved by Scherzinger, on behalf of the group of panelists, using the ‘Ding Dong, Keep It On’ Bell – the first save of the season.

medusa-themaskedsinger.jpg

Medusa on the "New York Night" episode of ‘The Masked Singer’. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC)

The new concept and major twist for Season 9 can save a masked singer from elimination by ringing the bell. 

This means, Medusa will have another chance at winning the Golden Mask Trophy and will join "The Masked Singer" stage again next week. 

Rock Lobster, Night Owl revealed

Last week, Rock Lobster and Night Owl said farewell to "The Masked Singer" stage during a double elimination. 

Lobster-edited-still.jpg

Rock Lobster getting ready to remove his mask. (Credit: FOX Entertainment)

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’: Rock Lobster and Night Owl revealed

The cool crustacean turned out to be none other than comedian and Emmy-nominated host, Howie Mandel. Meanwhile, the Night Owl was revealed to be the iconic singer/songwriter Debbie Gibson. 

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’ 

Don't miss out on next week's episode when contestants try to soar to the top during "DC Superhero Night."  

Next week will also debut three new costumes!

"The Masked Singer" Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.