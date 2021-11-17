‘The Masked Singer’ shocks audience with Mallard, Caterpillar double-reveal

Two contestants were sent home packing — and in one case, "quacking" — during Wednesday night’s double-elimination episode of "The Masked Singer."

While both performers sang their hearts out and made it to the semi-final round, it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition any longer.

The Mallard was revealed as TV Personality Willie Robertson, known for being on the hit show "Duck Dynasty" — which may explain his decision to wear a duck costume.

During his exit interview, Robertson said it was "truly an honor" being on the show’s sixth season.

"Whether or not someone thinks I can sing or can’t, I love doing it," Robertson said. "Having the mask on, no one knows who you are, so it kind of took away the embarrassment."

The 49-year-old said he came into the season like a sponge, eager to soak up all the knowledge he could.

"It was so vulnerable to be in that position, but at the end of the day, it turned out awesome, and I felt like I learned a ton," Robertson continued.

Meanwhile, another television star was ousted from the competition: Caterpillar.

The insect was revealed as Emmy-nominated host of "Queer Eye," Bobby Berk.

Performing on "The Masked Singer" was the perfect opportunity for the TV star, as he said he always wanted to be a professional singer growing up.

"I was so excited to come on ‘Masked Singer’ because I’m such a fan of it. It’s so much fun," Berk shared. "It’s one of the few unscripted television shows that I watch."

And despite the challenges of moving such a large costume around, he said he loved being Caterpillar.

"I loved being a caterpillar because caterpillars transform into butterflies, and I feel like that’s been my last story. Growing up in middle America, living in the closet, I wore a mask every day of my life, but I finally took it off to show people who I really was, whether I wanted to or not," Berk revealed. "The most important thing is to be yourself and to follow your dreams and not to let anybody tell you, you can’t do something no matter what the reasoning is. If it’s something you want, go for it, cause the sky’s the limit," Burke continued.

