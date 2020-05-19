The Raging Grannies have a message: Stay home, save a granny

A group of activist grandmothers on the Peninsula is hitting the hitting the streets again with some advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

On Tuesday, they'll be outside one of the grannies' homes on College near Cornell Street in Palo Alto, reminding neighbors the Bay Area is still under shelter-in-place orders, with this week's theme of "stay at home, save a granny."

The Raging Grannies were founded 20 years ago, and the group has been putting on displays of thanks and spreading awareness, every Tuesday since April 7.