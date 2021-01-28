The ‘Wolf Moon’ will light up the night sky this week: How to get the best view

article

The first full moon of 2021, also known as the ‘Wolf Moon’, will shine in the sky on Thursday night.

According to NASA, the moon will reach peak illumination at 2:16 p.m. EST. However, the Moon won’t be visible until it rises above the horizon around sunset.

Full moon names used in the Farmer’s Almanac come from Native American groups, Colonial Americans and other traditional North American names passed down through generations. January’s full moon name comes from wolves, which tend to howl more often during winter months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for the January moon include: "Cold Moon," "Old Moon" and "Great Spirit Moon."

For those seeking the best view, look for the full moon rising from the horizon around sunset. The Farmer’s Almanac also has local moonrise times for the best view based on your location on its website.

