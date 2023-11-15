Thelda Williams, former Phoenix mayor, dies at 82

Thelda Williams, the former mayor of Phoenix and city council member, has died following a brief battle with cancer. She was 82.

Williams served on the Phoenix City Council for decades and served as the interim major three times. She was instrumental in improving transportation in the city. Last May, the city named a new transit center after Williams.

"Thelda Williams’s service to our city has touched and improved the lives of everyone who lives here – from improving Sky Harbor International Airport to strengthening our transit system to making sure that we use our water wisely," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. "She cared deeply about Phoenix’s people and its future, and her legacy will endure far beyond our lifetimes. We mourn her loss, and her large City family extends our heartfelt condolences to her family who she treasured so much."

Thelda Williams (KSAZ-TV)

City buildings will lower flags to half-staff through sunset on Nov. 21.

Williams is survived by her son, daughter, and three grandsons.