Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes shaves time off prison sentence

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is set to be released from federal prison earlier than initially thought.

The Bureau of Prisons’ online database currently shows that Holmes’ expected release date from a Texas prison is August 16, 2032 — a four-month reduction from her previous release date of December 29, 2032.

Last year, a judge sentenced Holmes to 11 years in prison for defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Federal inmates can reduce their sentences for good behavior and completing some prison work programs.

It’s her second reduction in less than a year: Holmes previously shaved time off her sentence by two years last July.

Holmes is currently serving out her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum security federal prison camp that is approximately 100 miles from Houston.