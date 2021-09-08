Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates from opening statements

Opening statements in the case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes are set to begin Wednesday morning in federal court in San Jose.

The government and attorneys for Holmes, 37, will lay out their cases, describing evidence and witnesses they intend to present in the coming weeks in the closely watched legal saga.

Holmes faces 10 counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy related to her now-defunct biotech company.

Follow below for live updates about the trial of Holmes from KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky who is reporting from federal court in San Jose. (App users click here to follow the blog.

Before Theranos went under, Holmes had amassed hundreds of millions in investment capital for her technology that promised to conduct complex tests from only a few drops of blood.

But the technology never worked as promised.

Attorneys for Holmes have hinted that she may attempt to blame her former partner and one-time boyfriend "Sunny" Balwani for the alleged deception and possibly even take the witness stand in her own defense.