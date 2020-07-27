These are the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020

There is no question that the holidays are going to look different this year.

Amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, major retailers have announced the decision to close businesses on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Here are some of the national retailers that will be closed this Thanksgiving:

Walmart

For the first time in 30 years, Walmart will close all its namesake and Sam’s Club locations for Thanksgiving Day.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner in a press release. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Advertisement

The company also announced another round of bonuses for employees working on the front lines of the pandemic: $300 for full-time hourly workers and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary workers.

Target

On July 27, Target announced that all national stores will be closed for Thanksgiving this year.

“This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell in a statement.

Instead of the usual holiday store hours, however, the major retailer is encouraging customers to do their holiday shopping early by starting its biggest holiday deals in October and continuing throughout the season.

The company also announced that more than 20,000 products, including fresh and frozen groceries, will be available for pickup and delivery.

DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods is another major retailer set to close all stores and distribution centers for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company also announced a 15-percent premium through the end of the year for store and distribution center employees.

"We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication," said Ed Stack, Chairman and CEO in a news release. "They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude."

Best Buy

Best Buy will close its stores across the country for Thanksgiving Day.

In a press release on July 28, the company announced that it decided to close stores for the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers will still be able to purchase items online and via the Best Buy app.

Instead of the regular holiday hours, Best Buy will be enhancing the way it fulfills orders, including offering more convenient pickup times at stores and making sure online orders arrive on time.

The corporation will also be offering holdiay deals earlier this season to ensure customers can get their holiday shopping done in time.