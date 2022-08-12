Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 13-14

From car shows to musicals to mimosas, here's a few fun events happening across the Valley for Aug. 13-14:

Free Bowling Day at Mavrix - Scottsdale

This bowling, arcade, laser tag and sports bar is offering free bowling on their signature lanes to celebrate National Bowling Day. It's first come first serve, so you won't be able to get reservations.

FOUND:RE Wine Festival - Phoenix

Sample over 60 wines, eat some good food and listen to live music. Plus, there's craft and art vendors to check out.

Full Moon Monsoon at Greenwood Brewing - Phoenix

This downtown Phoenix brewery is celebrating the full moon all weekend long with $5.55 beer specials, a mini beer release, live music and yoga.

Rock and Roll Car Show in The Pavilions at Talking Stick - Scottsdale

Check out the longest running cruise-in car show in the United States, which attracts hundreds of car enthusiasts and sweet rides every Saturday night.

Scottsdale Mimosa Fest

Listen to a live DJ, enjoy some booze, and eat some brunch. Enough said!

Seussical the Musical - Phoenix

Valley Youth Theatre presents their rendition of Seussical, a musical featuring beloved Dr. Seuss characters like Horton the Elephant and the Cat in the Hat.

Unclaimed Baggage at Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

The nation's only retailer of lost luggage is coming to Phoenix. Check out the weirdest items found in lost bags, open and sort the mysterious contents of unclaimed suitcases, and win prizes.