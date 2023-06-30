Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Thousands of Arizona Medicaid members affected by breach

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Health Care
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Thousands of Arizonans who are enrolled in Medicaid may be affected by a personal information breach, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) said on June 30.

AHCCCS says it became aware of the breach on May 11, affecting 2,632 people in Arizona who are enrolled Medicaid members. AHCCS says its investigation determined that some household accounts in the HEAplus eligibility system were viewable to people not included in their household.

"The viewable details included first and last name, address, and the last 4 digits of social security numbers," AHCCS wrote in a news release.

AHCCCS says it disabled the HEAplus system toolbar that allowed members to view the above information and will begin notifying those who were affected by the breach on July 3.

AHCCCS says members affected by the breach can do one of the following:

  • Place a free credit report fraud alert.
  • Place a credit report security freeze.
  • Report any suspected identity the to police and inform AHCCCS of any filed police reports.
  • Request a credit report from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.