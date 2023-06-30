Thousands of Arizona Medicaid members affected by breach

Thousands of Arizonans who are enrolled in Medicaid may be affected by a personal information breach, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) said on June 30.

AHCCCS says it became aware of the breach on May 11, affecting 2,632 people in Arizona who are enrolled Medicaid members. AHCCS says its investigation determined that some household accounts in the HEAplus eligibility system were viewable to people not included in their household.

"The viewable details included first and last name, address, and the last 4 digits of social security numbers," AHCCS wrote in a news release.

AHCCCS says it disabled the HEAplus system toolbar that allowed members to view the above information and will begin notifying those who were affected by the breach on July 3.

AHCCCS says members affected by the breach can do one of the following: