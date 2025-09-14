Three family members killed in Buckeye car crash

The Brief A grandfather and his two grandsons were killed in a single-car crash on I-10 near Sun Valley Parkway on the night of Sept. 11. Two other people in the car were seriously injured. Authorities confirmed that no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.



A Valley family lost three of its members in a single car crash on the night of Thursday, Sept. 11.

What we know:

The crash happened on I-10 near Sun Valley Parkway just before 10 p.m.

Authorities identified the victims as 48-year-old Israel Vasquez and his two grandsons, ages 6 and 9.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to authorities, no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Family members say the medical expenses from the crash are overwhelming and have set up a GoFundMe.

What they're saying:

"The mother is in critical condition. The entire left side of her body is broken, and she still has to undergo different surgeries. Her brother was just released from the hospital yesterday and has to go undergo 24 hour care," Sylvia Herrera said on Sept. 14.

Map of where the crash happened