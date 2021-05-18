Three hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash involving Phoenix city bus

article

Three people, including two teens, have been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a city bus near 35th Avenue and Dunlap, according to Phoenix fire crews.

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

Another 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman were injured and are in stable condition.

The intersection will be restricted while police investigate.

