Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
7
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area

Three hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash involving Phoenix city bus

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
Scene of a crash on 35th Avenue and Dunlap article

Scene of a crash on 35th Avenue and Dunlap

PHOENIX - Three people, including two teens, have been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a city bus near 35th Avenue and Dunlap, according to Phoenix fire crews.

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

Another 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman were injured and are in stable condition.

The intersection will be restricted while police investigate.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: