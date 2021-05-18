Expand / Collapse search

PD: Mother found dead inside Phoenix apartment; 3 kids found safe

PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway in Phoenix after officers responding to reports of crying children on the porch of an apartment found the kids' mother inside dead.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. on May 17 to the apartment near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road and found two unsupervised toddlers, ages 2 and 3, on the porch.

Once inside the apartment, officers found the victim with obvious signs of trauma. A 4-week-old infant was also found inside the apartment.

Investigators say the victim is the mother of the children.

All three children were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They are in good condition.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the murder.

There are no suspects at this time.

