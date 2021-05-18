Plane lands on Loop 202 near Higley Road in Mesa

A small plane landed on the Red Mountain Loop 202 freeway near Higley Road on Tuesday morning in Mesa.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the single-engine Cherokee plane experienced mechanical issues after taking off from Falcon Field just after 6 a.m.

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 east of Higley Road.

"The plane landed in the HOV and #1 lane with the right wing coming into contact with the median wall, and left wing striking a cement truck, traveling in the eastbound lanes, causing minor damage," DPS Sgt. Jimmy Chavez said on May 18.

The pilot and passenger were not injured.

The plane was blocking the eastbound HOV lane but has been moved off the freeway.

