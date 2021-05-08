Three mobile homes destroyed in fire near 18th Street and Osborn

Phoenix fire crews say three mobile homes received "extensive fire damage" after a fire broke out near 18th Street and Osborn on May 8.

Firefighters came to the area at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning and saw a fast-moving fire affecting multiple homes.

Crews also had to deal with downed power lines while putting out the flames, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement



