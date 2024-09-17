1 killed, 2 badly hurt in Tempe car crash just off Loop 202

article

A person was killed and two others were badly hurt in a Tempe crash just off of Loop 202 on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Sept. 17 near Priest Drive.

Three people were taken to the hospital, Tempe Police say, "with critical injuries and life threatening injuries."

Police said one of those victims died, and a name hasn't been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No more information is available.