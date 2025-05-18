Three people hurt in Phoenix rollover crash, PD says
PHOENIX - Several people were hurt in a rollover crash in Phoenix on Sunday morning, the police department said.
What we know:
The May 18 crash happened near 27th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 8 a.m.
"When officers arrived, they located multiple people with injuries. An adult male and two juveniles were all transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police Rob Scherer said.
What we don't know:
Phoenix Police didn't say what might've led to the rollover crash.