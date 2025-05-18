Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains

Three people hurt in Phoenix rollover crash, PD says

By
Published  May 18, 2025 4:30pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man, 2 kids hurt in Phoenix rollover crash

Man, 2 kids hurt in Phoenix rollover crash

The Brief

    • Three people, including two juveniles, were hurt in a rollover crash in Phoenix on May 18.
    • The crash happened near 27th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
    • The victims are expected to make a recovery as their injuries aren't life-threatening.

PHOENIX - Several people were hurt in a rollover crash in Phoenix on Sunday morning, the police department said.

What we know:

The May 18 crash happened near 27th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 8 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they located multiple people with injuries. An adult male and two juveniles were all transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police Rob Scherer said.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police didn't say what might've led to the rollover crash.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

TrafficNewsPhoenix