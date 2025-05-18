Three people hurt in Phoenix rollover crash, PD says

The Brief Three people, including two juveniles, were hurt in a rollover crash in Phoenix on May 18. The crash happened near 27th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The victims are expected to make a recovery as their injuries aren't life-threatening.



Several people were hurt in a rollover crash in Phoenix on Sunday morning, the police department said.

What we know:

The May 18 crash happened near 27th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 8 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they located multiple people with injuries. An adult male and two juveniles were all transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police Rob Scherer said.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police didn't say what might've led to the rollover crash.

Map of where the crash happened: