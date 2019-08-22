Three Valley teachers received surprise from Phoenix Suns rookie

Three teachers in Phoenix got a big surprise Thursday as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson stopped by their classroom with a school supply donation.

The teachers at Edison Elementary in Downtown Phoenix got $2,000 each for school supplies, courtesy of the Phoenix Suns and Coca Cola.

"I am so overwhelmed and just delighted. Thank you all so much!" said one of the teachers.

It was a special school day for kids at Edison, as they mixing it up with the suns gorilla, dancers, and Johnson himself, and a welcomed boost for the teachers who try to provide everything they can for their students.

"My camera broke today, so we haven't been able to use it, so I'll start with some actual technology stuff we're needing, and then we'll talk about what amazing science stuff we can get for our classroom," said one of the teachers.