Tim Hortons offering free coffee, doughnuts to Americans whose trips to Canada were canceled due to COVID-19

Had plans to venture about Vancouver’s famous Stanley Park? Wanted to catch some great summer views of Montreal from Mount Royal? For those Americans who had Canada on their pre-pandemic travel list but had their trips canceled, Tim Horton’s is handing out consolation coffee and doughnuts.

The U.S. branch of the Canadian-based fast food chain is offering a free medium, hot or iced beverage and a doughnut to guests who “weren’t able to take the Canadian vacation” they had hoped for due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the United States, Canada and Mexico all agreed to extend limits on non-essential travel through Sept. 21. The ban, which does not cover trade or travel by air, was first imposed in March and has been extended several times amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases this summer in the U.S., according to Reuters.

To claim the free doughnut and coffee, customers “can submit their trip cancellation story to TimsUS@timhortons.com using the email address associated with their Tim Rewards account,“ according to a press release. ”The free coffee and donut offer will be added to their account on the Tim Hortons app once the email is reviewed and their account is verified.“

The free coffee and doughnut can be redeemed at Tim Hortons locations in the United States and is only valid for the first 10,000 responses received.

Throughout the pandemic, various chains and restaurants have offered free food and items to consumers. In March, Burger King announced it was offering free kids meals at its U.S. restaurants, although that deal has since expired.



Kelly Taylor Hayes contributed to this story.

