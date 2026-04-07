TMZ receives new Nancy Guthrie demand letter; Trump warns 'a whole civilization will die' l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From the latest updates on the Nancy Guthrie investigation to President Donald Trump issuing a warning ahead of a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war in Iran, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 7.
1. Nancy Guthrie update
TMZ reported it received another demand letter in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Jakson Buhaj with TMZ explains.
TMZ reports it received another demand letter in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy has been missing since Feb. 1. Click here to read more.
2. Man dies following struggle with police
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A 52-year-old man died in police custody Saturday night following a 90-second struggle with Mesa officers during a bicycle stop.
3. Phoenix shooting leaves woman hurt
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Phoenix Police are searching for a person who allegedly shot a woman during the overnight hours on April 6. Meanwhile, some in the area say similar incidents have happened in the past.
4. "This is part of the Trump administration’s assault on education"
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The Education Department says it has terminated agreements with five school districts and a college aimed at upholding rights and protections for transgender students.
5. "A whole civilization will die tonight"
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In a Truth Social post Tuesday morning, President Trump threatened a "whole civilization will die" as his final deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
A look at today's weather
Valley weather will be a roller-coaster ride this week, with highs in the 90s on Tuesday, and highs dropping back into the 80s by the weekend.
Click here for full forecast