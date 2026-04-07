TMZ receives new Nancy Guthrie demand letter; Trump warns 'a whole civilization will die' l Morning News Brief

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From the latest updates on the Nancy Guthrie investigation to President Donald Trump issuing a warning ahead of a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war in Iran, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 7.

1. Nancy Guthrie update

TMZ reports it received another demand letter in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy has been missing since Feb. 1. Click here to read more.

2. Man dies following struggle with police

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3. Phoenix shooting leaves woman hurt

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4. "This is part of the Trump administration’s assault on education"

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5. "A whole civilization will die tonight"

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A look at today's weather

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