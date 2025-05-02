Toddler in critical condition after SWAT responds to shooting in Surprise
PHOENIX - A three-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was found with a gunshot wound at a home in Surprise on May 1.
What we know:
Surprise Police said a SWAT Team was needed to negotiate with 48-year-old Dariusz Modrzejewski who made threatening statements about harming his family near 184th Drive and West Bell Road.
Calls to police were made by neighbors and Modrzejewski.
Police set up a perimeter around the home. When they heard a gunshot, they rushed in and found the toddler wounded.
Modrzejewski was taken into custody shortly afterward.
Police later confirmed the three-year-old was Modrzejewski's daughter.