Expand / Collapse search

Toddler in critical condition after SWAT responds to shooting in Surprise

By and
Published  May 2, 2025 5:55pm MST
Surprise
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • A three-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Surprise.
    • SWAT team was required to find the toddler and remover her from a home.
    • The girl's 48-year-old father was taken into custody.

PHOENIX - A three-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was found with a gunshot wound at a home in Surprise on May 1.

What we know:

Surprise Police said a SWAT Team was needed to negotiate with 48-year-old Dariusz Modrzejewski who made threatening statements about harming his family near 184th Drive and West Bell Road.

Calls to police were made by neighbors and Modrzejewski. 

Police set up a perimeter around the home. When they heard a gunshot, they rushed in and found the toddler wounded.

Modrzejewski was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Police later confirmed the three-year-old was Modrzejewski's daughter.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Surprise Police Department.

SurpriseCrime and Public Safety